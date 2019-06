A fight broke out at a Galveston Kroger and the incident was caught on camera. Galveston police said no one filed a police report, so the department is not involved.

GALVESTON - A fight broke out inside a Galveston Kroger store and it was all caught on camera.

We're told two women were arguing in an aisle and started hurling cans and other items at each other.

Shoppers nearby had to duck for cover.

Despite the drama, Galveston Police said no one filed a police report, so the department is not involved.

VIDEO: Galveston Kroger aisle fight

