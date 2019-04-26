Cadet charged in Texas City police academy shooting that injured 3

TEXAS CITY, Texas - A cadet has been arrested and charged in connection with an accidental shooting Thursday at a police academy in Texas City.
The shooting was reported about 7:40 p.m. at the College of the Mainland Law Enforcement Training Academy on Amburn Road.
According to Texas City police, cadet Clayton Whatley had a loaded gun in his backpack. When he reached inside his bag, the gun fired, police said.
Police said the shot hit two other cadets in their legs, and a third cadet was grazed by the bullet. None of the injuries were life-threatening, police said.
Whatley was charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm. He was being held in jail on $5,000 bond.
The academy provides training for several law enforcement agencies in Galveston County.
