Cadet charged in Texas City police academy shooting that injured 3

TEXAS CITY, Texas - A cadet has been arrested and charged in connection with an accidental shooting Thursday at a police academy in Texas City.

The shooting was reported about 7:40 p.m. at the College of the Mainland Law Enforcement Training Academy on Amburn Road.

According to Texas City police, cadet Clayton Whatley had a loaded gun in his backpack. When he reached inside his bag, the gun fired, police said.

Texas City PD Clayton Whatley is seen in this mug shot released by the Texas City Police Department on April 26, 2019.

Police said the shot hit two other cadets in their legs, and a third cadet was grazed by the bullet. None of the injuries were life-threatening, police said.

Whatley was charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm. He was being held in jail on $5,000 bond.

The academy provides training for several law enforcement agencies in Galveston County.

