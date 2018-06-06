Burglar targets Pasadena family restaurant

PASADENA, Texas - Pasadena police are searching for a restaurant burglar they said smashed the front door of the Paleteria y Taqueria La Potosina with a rock at 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Nashelli Barrientos said she was in shock when she learned that her parents' restaurant had been burglarized.

WATCH: Pasadena restaurant burglary surveillance video

"It was just horrible," Barrientos said.

Barrientos said the alarm didn't sound, so the suspect had 30 minutes to himself inside of the business before he left and the alarm then notified police.

The surveillance video inside the store shows the suspect use tools to pry open the cash register. He then makes his way into the office.

“It probably took him 10 minutes to open that door but he went through everything, he even went through the trashcan," said Barrientos.

Thirty minutes later, the man walked out the front door with a tablet, documents and $1,000. The family has filed a police report and Pasadena police officers said they could use the public's help with any information that might lead to an arrest.

“The money and all of the things he broke, it doesn’t really matter, just the fact that my parents have worked so hard for this restaurant and for this to happen to them, it's just sad,” Barrientos said.

