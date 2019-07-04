Brother, sister dead, 3 others injured in murder-suicide in Katy home

A gathering at a home in Katy ended in gunfire that left a brother and sister dead and three other people injured, deputies said.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Everhart Manor Lane near Crestford Park.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Everhart Manor Lane near Crestford Park.

Deputies said the family is believed to have moved into the home Monday and the gathering may have been a house warming party since there were unpacked boxes everywhere.

Authorities are not sure what led to the shooting, but said at one point a man believed to be the homeowner’s brother opened fire, killing his sister and injuring two other women and one man before turning the gun on himself.

Two teens who were at the shooting ran for cover; and one locked herself in a bathroom and the other ran away, authorities said.

Deputies said another woman jumped a fence in the backyard and ran away. She called 911.

“She called 911 and we were able to recover her,” authorities said. “She is uninjured and she is talking with our detectives.”

Authorities said the three gunshot victims who are expected to survive are friends of the deceased brother and sister. One was shot in the chest, another shot in the face and the third person shot in the hand, deputies said.

Investigators are working to figure out why the man would shoot his friends and his sister, then turn the gun on himself.

“Our detectives are here with our crime scene unit,” authorities said. “We are going to try to piece this together and determine what happened.”

