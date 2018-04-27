BP MS 150 rides this weekend

HOUSTON - This weekend’s weather is perfect for a bike ride, so it’s fitting that the BP MS 150, the annual charity cycling event from Houston to Austin, kicks off Saturday.
The two-day fundraiser for the National MS Society is billed as the largest event of its kind in North America.
Below is a look at the rides for each day and a map of the routes.
Day 1 rides (Saturday):
- Energy Corridor Park Row (Houston): 100 miles to La Grange
- Rhodes Stadium (Katy): 83 miles to La Grange
- Waller Stadium (Waller): 76 miles to La Grange
Day 2 rides (Sunday):
- Bechtel Challenge Route to the Circuit of the Americas (through Buescher and Bastrop State Parks) 66 miles
- Bechtel Challenge Route to the Circuit of the Americas (by-pass the State Parks) – 62 miles
- Lunch Express Route to the Circuit of the Americas – 60 miles
