BP MS 150 rides this weekend

HOUSTON - This weekend’s weather is perfect for a bike ride, so it’s fitting that the BP MS 150, the annual charity cycling event from Houston to Austin, kicks off Saturday.

The two-day fundraiser for the National MS Society is billed as the largest event of its kind in North America.

Below is a look at the rides for each day and a map of the routes.

Day 1 rides (Saturday):

Energy Corridor Park Row (Houston): 100 miles to La Grange

Rhodes Stadium (Katy): 83 miles to La Grange

Waller Stadium (Waller): 76 miles to La Grange

Day 2 rides (Sunday):

Bechtel Challenge Route to the Circuit of the Americas (through Buescher and Bastrop State Parks) 66 miles

Bechtel Challenge Route to the Circuit of the Americas (by-pass the State Parks) – 62 miles

Lunch Express Route to the Circuit of the Americas – 60 miles

