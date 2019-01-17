Boy killed in apparent accidental shooting at Oak Forest apartment complex, HPD says

The scene where a boy was shot and killed at an apartment complex on 34th Street on Jan. 16, 2019.

HOUSTON - A 9-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday in an apparent accidental shooting at an apartment in northwest Houston, according to police.

Police said two 9-year-old cousins were handling a gun at a unit at the Montabella at Oak Forest apartments in the 4000 block of West 34th Street.

Police said the gun fired and one of the boys was shot in the arm or chest around 3 p.m. Police said it appears that the cousins were at the apartment alone.

The gun appears to be legally registered, according to police.

The boy was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It is not clear who called 911 to report the shooting.

In the state of Texas, a 9-year-old child can't be charged with a crime, but police said there is a possibility that the parents of the children could face charges for leaving them home alone.

