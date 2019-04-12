Boy fighting for his life after possibly intoxicated driver hits family SUV, deputies say

WILLOWBROOK, Texas - Investigators have cleared the scene of an accident where a family and two others had to be transported to a hospital.

Deputies said the accident happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on the southbound lanes of Highway 249 near Beltway 8 in northwest Harris County.

A mother was driving on the freeway with and her two sons - a 3-year-old and a 12-year-old - when their SUV slowed down, authorities said.

Officials said that’s when a white Infiniti with two women in their 20s inside struck the back of the SUV.

Every person involved in the accident was transported to the hospital, the 12-year-old in serious condition, deputies said.

According to authorities, the 12-year-old was in the front seat and did not appear to have been wearing a seat belt.

The 12-year-old was given CPR on the way to the hospital and, at last check, he was in serious condition but still had a pulse, deputies said.

Officials said the driver of the Infiniti showed signs of intoxication.

If authorities prove she was intoxicated at the time of the accident, the driver could face a charge of intoxication assault. If the 12-year-old dies, the driver will face an intoxication manslaughter charge, authorities said.

