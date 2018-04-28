Boy dies after he's found inside dryer at east Houston apartment complex, police say

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a juvenile was found inside a dryer in east Houston and later died on Friday.

Authorities initially said a domestic disturbance ended with the juvenile being stabbed to death at the Falls of Birchbrook apartment complex in the 12300 block of Fleming Drive around 5:45 p.m.

Further investigation revealed that the boy did not suffer any stab wounds, police said.

WATCH: Police give update after juvenile found in dryer

As the investigation continued, police said they learned that the boy and his brother were playing in the apartment complex laundry room, where the boy was found by his parents inside the dryer.

They rushed him to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Police said they are working to learn what caused the boy to become unconscious.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.