Bail reduced for man police say had small arsenal at Hyatt Regency

HOUSTON - The bail amount was reduced Friday for a man who police said was found with small arsenal in his hotel room at the Hyatt Regency in Houston New Year’s Eve.

Russell Ziemba, 49, was originally being held on a $100,000 bond on charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon and trespassing after police said he was found with an AR-15, a shotgun, a handgun and lots of ammunition about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

On Friday, a judge reduced Ziemba’s bail to $20,000, and ordered him to stay away from alcohol and firearms.

According to Ziemba's attorney, he will also be required to wear an ankle monitor under house arrest. His attorney also said Ziemba will go to the VA Center to get treatment for his PTSD and alcohol issues.

Investigators said Ziemba told officers that he did not intend to harm anyone, according to NBC News.

