Bomb explodes at Episcopal church in Beaumont, bishop says

BEAUMONT, Texas - A package bomb exploded on the steps of an Episcopal church in Beaumont, a bishop said Thursday.

The Rt. Rev. C. Andrew Doyle, the bishop of the Episcopal Dioceses of Texas, said in a Facebook post that the bomb went off at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church sometime between the end of services Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Doyle said the rector of the church reported seeing windows that were blown, pieces of the detonated package and holes in the walls.

“I give thanks to go that no one was hurt in this incident,” Doyle said in the Facebook post.

Doyle said the FBI is at the scene.

The church, which also serves as a school, has been evacuated and will remain closed until further notice, Doyle said.

This is the second bomb found in Beaumont in less than a month. Officials said a “legitimate explosive device” was found April 26 outside of a Starbucks by an employee. Investigators have not said whether the two incidents are connected.

