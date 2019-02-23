LIVE STREAM: Officials say no survivors in Boeing 767 cargo jet crash; FAA says 3 people aboard

ANAHUAC, Texas - A twin-engine Boeing 767 crashed into Trinity Bay near Anahuac just before 12:45 p.m. Saturday and authorities said they believe all three people on board are dead.

The plane was on its way to George Bush Intercontinental Airport from Miami when it crashed, the FAA said.

The FAA said initial reports indicated the plane was owned and operated by Atlas Air, Inc.

According to Atlas Air Inc.'s website, the company transports items from "precious perishables or heavy construction equipment to arranging passenger charters for celebrities or dignitaries."

Sky2 aerials showed a lot of debris in the water.

"It looks like total devastation from the aircraft part," Chambers County Sheriff Brian C. Hawthorne said. "Knowing what I saw, there can't be any survivors."

The Federal Aviation Administration said initial reports indicated that there were three people on board.

The sheriff said witnesses told authorities the plane went into a nose dive, then went into the water nose-first.

He said witnesses said they heard what sounded like lightning before the plane went down.

Investigators could be at the scene for weeks, the sheriff said.

The Houston Police Department said it is sending its marine officers to the scene and the Harris County Sheriff's Office said it is sending personnel to assist with the crash.

What does a 767 cargo jet look like?

It is a mid to large size jet airliner with a seating capacity for 181 to 375 people.

Below is a picture of the plane's flight path into Houston from Miami before the deadly crash.

The flight trackers web site showed an image of an Amazon Prime Air cargo jet, but that has not been independently confirmed.

The FAA released the following statement:

"A twin-engine Boeing 767 cargo jetliner operated by Atlas Air Inc. crashed into Trinity Bay near Anahuac, Texas, shortly before 12:45 p.m. (Saturday).

"The Federal Aviation Administration issued an Alert Notice (ALNOT) on Atlas Air Flight 3591 after losing radar and radio contact with the Boeing 767 approximately 30 miles southeast of Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport. The aircraft was flying from Miami to Houston.

"Initial reports indicate three people were aboard the aircraft.

"Please contact local search and rescue officials for further information about the emergency response.

"FAA investigators are on their way to the accident site and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation.

"The FAA and NTSB do not release names of people aboard aircraft. We defer to local officials to do that at the appropriate time."

