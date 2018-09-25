Ben Taub Hospital celebrates delivery of baby No. 150K

HOUSTON - The Ben Taub Hospital celebrated its 150,000th delivery by showering the baby and parents with gifts Monday.

The baby was born at 7:19 a.m. Sunday and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces. The baby's mother and father received several gifts, including a gift basket and a human-sized teddy bear.

The birth marked a milestone for the hospital, which has delivered new Houstonians since 1989.

The hospital number of babies delivered has gone down over the years, due to the increasing number of hospitals and of at-home deliveries in the area, hospital officials said. The hospital now delivers about 3,000 babies annually.

