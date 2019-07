SUGAR LAND, Texas - The Beauty Beyond Breast Cancer organization hosted a bra decorating event in Sugar Land on Saturday morning.

The event was held at noon at 14010 University Blvd.

Breast cancer survivors decorated bras that will be used as works of art at the BBBC's second annual Fashion Show and Luncheon.

Here are some highlight photos from the event:

