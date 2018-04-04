Be prepared: Total closure on West Loop at Woodway this weekend

HOUSTON - There will be a total closure on the West Loop this weekend.

All southbound lanes from the Woodway exit to the entrance ramp just south of Woodway will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday through noon Saturday.

The left two lanes will open at noon Saturday, and all lanes are expected to be open by midnight Saturday.

Drivers can detour by taking I-10 eastbound to I-45 south to U.S. 59 southbound back to the 610 Loop. Local traffic can exit at Woodway.

The closure will allow workers to re-stripe the lanes in preparation for construction on an elevated bus lane on the Loop.

The re-striping will shift traffic to the left, utilizing the left shoulder as a lane.

The elevated bus lane is being installed in the hopes of improving mobility by adding the dedicated lane for buses.

For more information on the project, click here.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.