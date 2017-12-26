Bay City ISD teacher accused of having an improper relationship with student, police say

BAY CITY, Texas - A 44-year-old Bay City Independent School District teacher is accused of having an improper relationship with a student.

The Bay City Police Department shared a post on its Facebook post about the case, saying the 13-year-old victim’s father found the teacher, Rachel Gonzalez, and his child in the back seat of a vehicle on December 14.

Bay City ISD police handed the case over to Bay City police the next day, and investigators seized the victim’s phone and found evidence on it of an improper relationship, according to police.

The gender of the victim is unknown as of this writing.

Gonzalez was arrested and held in the Matagorda County Jail on Dec. 22. She is charged with online solicitation of a minor and improper relationship between educator and student.

Gonzalez is now out on bond.

