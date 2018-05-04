Bay Area Regional Hospital in Webster to close, file for bankruptcy next week

WEBSTER, Texas - Bay Area Regional Hospital in Webster will close its doors in May, and file for bankruptcy next week, according to a news release from Bay Area Regional Medical Center, LLC.

In an email obtained by KPRC 2 from an employee at the hospital, more than 900 employees would be impacted. The email also says patients are being immediately discharged and transferred to other locations.

The closure is slated for May 10, according to the hospital's CEO.

Read the full statement from the Bay Area Regional Medical Center:

Bay Area Regional Medical Center, LLC (Bay Area Regional) a diversified, integrated multi-specialty health care delivery system, today announced the closing of Bay Area Regional and will be filing for bankruptcy next week.

Bay Area Regional invested $200 million during the past five years during construction and operation. The company continues to work with lenders on an orderly closing process, including the payment of Bay Area Regional’s payroll obligations.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce that Bay Area Regional will close its doors on May 10, 2018,” Stephen K. Jones, Jr., CEO at Bay Area Regional said in a statement. “We want to thank our staff who worked tirelessly, physicians who chose to practice medicine and patients who received care at our hospital.”

Bay Area Regional, which opened its doors on July 21, 2014, has been committed to providing exceptional care while making a difference in people’s lives. Bay Area Regional offered some of the latest technology for physicians to provide advanced diagnostic and treatment techniques. With a pursuit of excellence, Bay Area Regional was recognized for having some of the highest patient satisfaction scores and many different service lines and achieved the highest level Chest Pain Center Accreditation, Comprehensive Center Accreditation for Bariatric Surgery by MBSAQIP, it was the first hospital in Texas achieve Center of Excellence for Hidden Scar Breast Surgery, Primary Stroke Center Accreditation, and a Level III Trauma Designated hospital.



