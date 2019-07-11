Barry Blog: Airbnb activates open homes program

HOUSTON - KPRC2 reporters Jonathan Martinez and Brandon Walker are in Louisiana covering Tropical Storm Barry. We'll share updates from them and other weather-related news around the storm in this blog.

Thursday, 3 p.m.: Airbnb activates open homes program

Airbnb said it has activated its Open Homes Program to help displaced residents and relief workers deployed to the areas impacted by Tropical Storm Barry. The Open Homes Program recruits hosts who are willing and able to provide free housing to displaced residents and disaster relief workers.

Airbnb Hosts within the affected area have the ability to opt into listing their homes for $0, offering accommodations free of charge.

The Open Homes Program is currently available through July 31.

Thursday, 2 p.m.: We're on the road tracking the storm

The day started early with for photographer Renee Lavine and I as we loaded up the Storm Tracker to head east towards Louisiana.

Exact location of where we’re going remains up in the air as we’re coordinating by phone with communities to get a better understanding of how they’re preparing. Thus far, looks like we’ll be heading to Lafayette where city and parish leaders are holding daily meetings with emergency management officials to get prepared.

So far, we're hearing they’re doing outreach with residents as with any storm about possibility of flooding, power lines down and potential for debris across the area. They’ve also set up several sand bag stations across the city.

- Jonathan Martinez

