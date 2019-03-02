Winter isn't done yet: Cold snap headed to Houston

HOUSTON - Winter isn’t finished with Houston just yet as another blast of cold air is headed for Texas.

Temperatures climbed into the mid-70s Saturday for some places in the Houston region, with even a few peeks of sunshine from time to time.

Clouds will hang tough for the remainder of the weekend, with rain chances beginning to increase Saturday night and the best chances of rain coming Sunday.

That rain signals the passage of a cold front that will cause a dramatic drop in temperatures in the Houston area.

Temps will climb into the mid-60s for most places Sunday before the front slides through. Behind that front, temperatures will plummet into the upper 30s by Monday morning and struggle to reach 50 degrees Monday afternoon.

The cold weather will remain through midweek, with temperatures on both Tuesday and Wednesday struggling to make it to the mid-50s for highs.

Warmer air will move back into the region by Thursday along with another chance for rain.

