Barbara Bush's memorial service to be held Saturday

Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at the age of 92, family spokesman Jim McGrath announced Tuesday.

HOUSTON - Former first lady Barbara Bush will be remembered by family, friends, dignitaries and Houstonians after her death Tuesday.

A memorial service will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Martin's Episcopal Church at 717 Sage Road.

Details about a public viewing for Mrs. Bush as she lays in repose will be forthcoming.

Mrs. Bush will be buried at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library Center in College Station.

