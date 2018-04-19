Barbara Bush's grandson, Pierce, talks grandmother's legacy

HOUSTON - Pierce Bush, the son of Neil and grandson of Barbara Bush, sat down with KPRC on Wednesday to reminisce about the legacy his grandmother leaves behind, her love for her husband and for reading.

Pierce Bush, one of 17 grandchildren of Barbara and George H.W. Bush, said his grandmother's wit and humor were prevalent up until her final days. Barbara Bush died Tuesday at the age of 92.

WATCH: Pierce Bush talks about Barbara's Legacy

Pierce said the family is doing as well as expected, but said it's easier knowing that Barbara was at peace with the thought of death.

“We are doing about as good as you can do when you lose someone who’s been such an incredible leader in our family for 92 years like my grandmother has been. I think we’re also doing better because my grandmother was so at peace at the end. It was a peace that was set in her incredible faith," he said.

Barbara Bush once said that a person will not regret passing one more test, or closing one more business deal, but will regret not spending as much time with loved ones when death approaches.

