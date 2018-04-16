Barbara Bush library to reopen this summer after Harvey damage

CYPRESS, Texas - The Barbara Bush Branch Library in Cypress is expected to reopen this summer after being destroyed during Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

Roughly 44,000 books on the first floor of the library were destroyed by 2 feet of water during the hurricane. Furniture and shelving units were also a total loss, according to Garrette Smith with the Harris County Public Library.

“If you include technology in that and furniture it was about $1.3 million dollars worth of damage,” Smith said.

The library was dedicated in February of 2003 to honor former first lady Barbara Bush, who has been a champion of literacy for more than 30 years. She has helped to raise more than $1 billion dollars to help children read.

“She fully believes that it if only they can read, then they can realize their fullest potential in life and take advantage of all our country has to offer and to have a brighter future,” said Julie Finck, president of the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation.

Library staff said Bush has visited the location at least seven times, mostly popping up unannounced to surprise visitors and staff.

“You’re star struck, from the stories that I’ve heard," Smith said. "People have been star struck just seeing her walk into the branch, and actually (to) have your child read to by the former first lady is just an honor."

After months of using yoga studios, worship centers and area businesses for pop-up library locations, the Barbara Bush Branch Library is closer to completion.

On Monday, furniture and books were delivered. New flooring and wiring were also recently installed. Staff said it was made possible with the help of the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation and donations from all across the nation.

The library is expected to open in May. Smith said an official date will be announced within a week.

Monetary donations are being accepted at bblf.org. The library does not have space to accept book donations.

