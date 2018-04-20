Barbara Bush: A Celebration of Life

HOUSTON - Hundreds of people filled Hermann Square to reflect on and celebrate the life of former first lady Barbara Bush.

"In so many ways, she was a faithful citizen besides being an outstanding wife and mother,” said Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza, of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston. He was among the clergy to speak.

He focused on Bush’s life of service that continued long after she left the White House.

"What I hope to say is we've been blessed in this city to have Barbara Bush as an outstanding example of a person who is truly involved in the city. You know, she could have set back and enjoyed life for 10, 15, 20 more years. But she got involved. She got involved in education. She got involved with children who needed to learn how to read and write," he said.

Fiorenza said Bush is an example to others.

"Her life has been an outstanding example of what it means to be a devoted wife, a devoted mother and a very involved citizen -- a very, very faithful citizen of Houston. We were so blessed to have her with us and to have the type of example that the Bush family offers the nation," he said.

The program included a performance by the 60 voices that make up the Houston Children’s Chorus, who performed more than 30 times for President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush.

In addition to musical performances -- interfaith leaders who were close to Bush were present to share their hearts with the crowd.

"We respond to Barbara not out of grief because she has passed," said Rev. William Lawson of Wheeler Baptist Church. "But out of thanksgiving to our God that he gave her to us."

In an event that was anything but somber Bush was remembered for her strength, her humor, and her ability to connect to others.

"That's the Barbara Bush I will always remember," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. "Someone who loved people and lived to make difference."

Perhaps the most touching moment was when a letter from former President George H.W. Bush -- written specifically for those assembled -- was read.

"Dear fellow Houstonians, Barbara would be so moved that you came out to honor her tonight," said emcee and former KPRC anchor Linda Lorelle as she read the president's letter. "If I could, I would be with you."

Thursday's Celebration of Life Event is one of several ways Bush is being honored around the world and across Houston.

Dozens pay tribute at City Hall

The tranquility of the fountain at Herman Square was in the backdrop, while the life of former First Lady Barbara Bush was front and center.

Bush was “just a consummate Houstonian, an educator, mother of all,” said Carolyn Graves, one of many women who attended Thursday's celebration on the steps of Houston's City Hall. “It was wonderful (to) be here. It really was.”

Many wore different shades of blue and stings of pearls as tributes to Bush.

“This is just a small, small way to honor her and all the lovely things she did and the person she was,” said Linda Harden Harvey, who attended with her husband.

Outside City Hall, the community gathered to celebrate the life of a model woman.

“I guess when you say Barbara Bush, I just think (of) ... this strong, fearless woman who’s not afraid to do what she thinks is right for the people,” said Elizabeth Richert, 11, who sang with the Houston Children’s Chorus.

The fifth grader said the former first lady’s service to her community and country has inspired her to do the same.

“It made me think I wanna [sic] do something like this,” Richert said. “I wanna [sic] help people and like maybe I help people with singing. I don’t know, it impacted me pretty big.”

Houstonian Debbie Taggart became emotional talking about about Bush.

“Such community spirit. If I could have half her community spirit and a mother. Oh boy. If I could be half that mother,” she said holding back tears.

It was a historic moment parents wanted their children to witness. They said they planned to help instill Bush’s love of reading into their own families.

The program reads:

(front)

Barbara Bush

A Celebration of Life

Her Legacy Endures

1925-2018

(back)

April 19, 2018

Participants in Order of Appearance

Linda Lorrelle, Emcee

Houston's Children's Chorus, Under the direction of Steve Roddy

Joint Honor Guard, Houston Police and Fire Departments

Nicole Heaston, Soprano, HGO

Bailey Moore, Power of Literacy, KIPP PEACE Academy

William Lawson, Founding Pastor, Wheeler Baptist Church

Samuel Farff, Rabbi Emeritus, Congregation Beth Israel

Joseph Fiorenza, Archbishop Emeritus, The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston

The Honorable Sylvester Turner, Mayor, City of Houston

Deborah "Deep" Mouton, Houston's Port Laureate

Shared Prayer Participants

Reverend Greg Han

Dr. Moien R. Butt

Rabbi David Lyon

Rev. Dr. Becky Edmiston-Lange

