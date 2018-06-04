Baby dies after being left in hot truck, deputies say

HOUSTON - A 9-month-old baby girl is dead Monday after being left in an unattended vehicle for an extended period of time in the Baytown area, deputies said.

The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. at a trailer park in the 3100 block of E. Jones Road at Wade Road in east Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the parents had returned from attending a medical appointment for another child around 11 a.m. and forgot the girl in the vehicle.

"We always warn parents to be mindful and cautious and make sure children have been removed. They have two other children so they were tending to them, getting them into the house, and one has medical needs, so they were doing all that. One thought the other parent had brought the child into the house. That wasn't the case," the sheriff said.

After realizing the child was not inside the residence, they went to the vehicle, found the baby and called 911.

The baby was taken to San Jacinto Medical Center, where the girl was pronounced dead.

The investigation is still underway.

Gonzalez said it has not been determined if charges will be filed or not.

VIDEO: Sheriff speaks on hot car death

