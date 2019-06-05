'Autism Prom 2019': Mattress Mack, Success on the Spectrum hold annual event

HOUSTON - Jim "Mattress Mack" Mcingvale and Success on the Spectrum will hold the annual prom for children with autism on Thursday, according to Mattress Mack's Facebook page.

The event, which the two have named "Autism Prom 2019," will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Gellery Furniture off the North Freeway. It will be a "sensory friendly experience for kids on the spectrum," according to the post.

