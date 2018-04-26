Authorities: Security officer found with loaded AK-47, pistol, illegal drugs during traffic stop

HOUSTON - A man working as a security officer is accused of having pot, a loaded AK-47 and Glock pistol and body armor in his car, according to law enforcement officials.

Fort Bend County Constable's Office Edwin Adonis

The man, Edwin Ignatius Adonis Jr., 25, of Houston, was pulled over in the 20700 block of FM 1093 for a missing front license plate, according to officials. Adonis is charged with possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

The Fort Bend County Constable's Office, Precinct 3 shared photos of the bust on its Facebook and Twitter pages Thursday.

Today, traffic stop was conducted for no front plate. A probable cause search revealed a loaded AK-47, loaded Glock pistol, body armor and illegal drugs. The suspect was a licensed security officer. He will be seeking a new line of work now, thanks to Deputy Reyes. Awesome job! pic.twitter.com/y2da8BvI97 — FBC Constable, Pct.3 (@FBCConstable3) April 25, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.