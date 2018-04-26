News

Authorities: Security officer found with loaded AK-47, pistol, illegal drugs during traffic stop

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer
Fort Bend County Constable's Office

HOUSTON - A man working as a security officer is accused of having pot, a loaded AK-47 and Glock pistol and body armor in his car, according to law enforcement officials.

Fort Bend County Constable's Office

Edwin Adonis

The man, Edwin Ignatius Adonis Jr., 25, of Houston, was pulled over in the 20700 block of FM 1093 for a missing front license plate, according to officials. Adonis is charged with possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

The Fort Bend County Constable's Office, Precinct 3 shared photos of the bust on its Facebook and Twitter pages Thursday.

 

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.