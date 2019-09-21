Fire occurred at Celanese chemical plant in Pasadena Saturday, company says

PASADENA, Texas - A fire occurred at the Celanese chemical plant in Pasadena Saturday, Celanese, a chemical company, said in a statement.

The company said around noon on Saturday, Sept. 21, an explosion and fire erupted in the carbon monoxide unit at the Celanese Clear Lake acetyls facility.

No individuals were harmed during the explosion and subsequent fire, Celanese said.

The cause of the incident is being investigated.

In a Facebook post, the La Porte Office of Emergency Management said a fire occurred at the Celanese chemical plant at 9502 Bayport Rd in Pasadena. The agency said there was no need to shelter in place.

The La Porte Fire Department is investigating the source of black smoke, officials said in the Facebook post.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as new information becomes available.



