LIVE STREAM: Attorney, family give update one month after woman shot, killed by Baytown officer

BAYTOWN, Texas - The family of a woman who was fatally shot by a Baytown officer will be joined by its attorney as it gives an update on the case.

Pamela Turner was shot by Officer Juan Delacruz around 10:40 p.m. on May 13 at The Brixton Apartments on Garth Road near Park Street after a struggle.

Delacruz was patrolling the area when he encountered Turner, who he knew had warrants out for her arrest, authorities said.

Police said Delacruz attempted to arrest Turner, but she resisted and after a brief confrontation Delacruz fired five shots at Turner, killing her.

After the shooting, Turner’s family members spoke out, saying she was not a bad person.

During a news conference held a few days after the shooting, Ben Crump, who is representing her family, called Turner’s death an “unjustifiable execution."

“The Baytown police sought to criminalize Pamela Turner,” Crump said. “The family seeks to humanize her.”

Crump and Turner’s family ordered an independent autopsy and the results showed she was shot three times – in her cheek, chest and abdomen. The shots to the chest and abdomen were fatal.

"Pamela Turner was lying on the ground helpless and the officer was out of harm’s way when he shot and shot and shot and shot and shot," Crump said. "She posed no imminent threat to the officer. There is nothing anyone can say to justify this killing. The officer looked her in the face and shot her dead when it was unnecessary for him to do so. It’s right there on the video. We are outraged and completely devastated."

On Thursday, Crump and Turner’s family will hold a news conference to mark the one-month anniversary of her death and give updates on the case.

Some of Turner’s neighbors will also be in attendance to provide insight on the history between Turner and Delacruz.

