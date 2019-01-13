Attempted ATM theft leads to police chase in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas - Two people trying to pry open an ATM at a Chase branch led police on a chase, Sugar Land police said.

The ATM theft attempt was initially seen on video surveillance by a security company that contacted police, according to Sugar Land police.

The incident started out at the bank in the 900 block of Highway 6 and University Boulevard, and when police arrived, a brief car chase followed.

It ended at Highway 90 and Brooks Street, where one of the two suspects was arrested. The other is on the loose.

