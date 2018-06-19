35 people hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning at food distribution center, HFD says

HOUSTON - The Houston Fire Department said 35 people were taken to area hospitals Monday after showing signs of possible carbon monoxide poisoning at a southeast Houston food distribution center.

Officials said early indications are that the carbon monoxide levels were elevated at the center on Produce Row, near the University of Houston.

Exhaust from nearby contractor equipment running in an enclosed area was determined to be the cause of the elevated levels.

Officials are working to ventilate the building.

