Astros fan, 9, gets epic cake for his birthday

HOUSTON - Superheroes. Race cars. Super Mario Bros. All are themes that a 9-year-old boy might want for his birthday cake. But not Brady Brorsen from Spring.

What he got is blowing people's minds!

Brady is a die-hard Astros fan, so he requested an epic, championship trophy-inspired cake!

We're willing to bet there are a lot of adult Astros fans (not just little kids) who would want the same cake at their birthdays.

Brady has played baseball since he was four years old. And he has followed the Astros ever since. His favorite player is George Springer, so he also wears No. 4 on his baseball uniform.

Brady and his team, the Texas Spartans, had a tournament this past weekend. After the tournament, he invited his teammates to his birthday party at Main Event. That's when all his friends saw that cake...and you know they were impressed.

And they weren't the only ones. Brady's uncle, Jason Caillier, posted a picture of the cake on social media and you can imagine the reaction. The comments section was filled with awe for this sweet Astros concoction.

The cake was made by Smash Cakery in Houston. And Brady's mom, Ali, says it tasted just as good as it looked.

