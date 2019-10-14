Astronauts, cosmonauts from around the world travel to Houston for 32nd Planetary Congress

HOUSTON - Astronauts and cosmonauts from around the world made their way to Space City Monday.

More than 125 space explorers gathered for the 32nd Planetary Congress.

During the weeklong event, through ceremonies and technical sessions, the legendary travelers will share the accomplishments of space exploration over the past five decades, and even discuss the industry's future.

The event, put on by the Association of Space Explorers, is the largest gathering of international astronauts in history.

