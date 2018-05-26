Astronaut Alan Bean, 4th human to walk on moon, has died, NASA announces

HOUSTON - Astronout Alan Bean died Saturday after becoming ill two weeks earlier, NASA announced Saturday.

Bean died at Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston at the age of 86.

“Alan was the strongest and kindest man I ever knew. He was the love of my life and I miss him dearly,” said Leslie Bean, Alan Bean’s wife of 40 years. “A native Texan, Alan died peacefully in Houston surrounded by those who loved him.”

NASA said Bean was one of the third group of astronauts named by NASA in October 1963. He served as backup astronaut for the Gemini 10 and Apollo 9 missions.

We're saddened by the passing of astronaut Alan Bean. The fourth person to walk on the Moon, he spent 10+ hours on the lunar surface during Apollo 12. Bean was spacecraft commander of Skylab Mission II & devoted his retirement to painting. Family release: https://t.co/32TiJzgVbt pic.twitter.com/Q2EgfHcD48 — NASA (@NASA) May 26, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.