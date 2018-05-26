News

Astronaut Alan Bean, 4th human to walk on moon, has died, NASA announces

By Megan Kennedy - Content Editor

HOUSTON - Astronout Alan Bean died Saturday after becoming ill two weeks earlier, NASA announced Saturday. 

Bean died at Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston at the age of 86. 

“Alan was the strongest and kindest man I ever knew. He was the love of my life and I miss him dearly,” said Leslie Bean, Alan Bean’s wife of 40 years. “A native Texan, Alan died peacefully in Houston surrounded by those who loved him.”

NASA said Bean was one of the third group of astronauts named by NASA in October 1963. He served as backup astronaut for the Gemini 10 and Apollo 9 missions.

