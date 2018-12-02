Arrest made in shooting death of Cypress homeowner

Bobby Joe Turner is seen in this mugshot released by the Harris County Sheriff's Office on Dec. 1, 2018.

CYPRESS, Texas - A man was arrested Saturday in connection with the shooting death of a Cypress man during a break-in at his home.

Bobby Joe Turner, 18, was charged with capital murder in the death of 47-year-old Leandro Morales Jr. at his Gates Randal Court home Thursday.

Investigators said Morales’ wife heard a noise at the back door, and her husband went to investigate. She reported hearing a man’s voice before the fatal shots were fired.

Harris County deputies said they believe Turner demanded money from Morales before killing him.

Deputies said the investigation into the case is ongoing and asked anyone with information to call 713-274-9100.

