Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Yellow Cab driver in Montrose

Jiterion Kelger, 19, has been arrested in connection with the death of a Yellow Cab driver in Houston.

HOUSTON - The man wanted in connection with the death of a 50-year-old Yellow Cab driver was arrested early Friday.

According to the Bellville Police Department, 19-year-old Jiterion Kegler was seen at the Park Place Apartments in Bellville.

Police said Kegler was believed to be armed and dangerous. The Austin County Special Response Team responded to the scene and authorities were able to take him into custody without incident or injury.

Early this morning, we received information that Jiterion Kegler (19), who was wanted for murder out of Harris County... Posted by Bellville Police Department on Friday, May 3, 2019

Kegler is accused of fatally shooting Michael Ubani in the parking lot of a Kroger on the 3000 block of Montrose Boulevard.

Authorities said Kegler approached Ubani – who was in his cab – and fired several rounds, striking Ubani in the abdomen.

Ubani was rushed to a hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Kegler has been charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.

He is being held in the Austin County Jail and is awaiting extradition back to Harris County, police said.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.