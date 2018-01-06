Armed robbery suspect leads HCSO deputies, Houston police, state helicopter on chase

HOUSTON - A police chase ended with a man in custody Saturday, Harris County deputies said.

It started around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Ella Boulevard and FM 1960 when a Harris County Sheriff's deputy attempted to stop vehicle for traffic violation, deputies said.

The man in the vehicle led deputies, Houston police and a state helicopter on a 20-mile pursuit, reaching speeds above 90 miles per hour, deputies said.

Deputies said the man has a warrant out for his arrest in connection with an armed robbery.

The pursuit ended at 6603 Hirsch Road in northeast Houston at the Gulf Coast Arms Apartments, deputies said.

At the apartment complex, the suspect got out of the car and fled to the second floor of a nearby apartment building, deputies said.

He failed to comply with deputies' orders and was shocked with a Taser gun once. He was later checked out by medical personnel, deputies said.

He will be charged with evading charges and armed robbery deputies said.

