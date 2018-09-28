Armed man who kidnapped, shot ex-girlfriend killed by officers, police say

Evidence markers are seen on the ground outside of an apartment in west Houston after an officer-involved shooting Sept. 28, 2018.

HOUSTON - Police said officers were forced to shoot and kill an armed man after he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and shot her five times.

The shooting was reported about 12:30 a.m. near Winrock Boulevard and Ella Lee Lane.

Houston police said the man kidnapped the woman from her southeast Houston home. The woman managed to use Facetime to call her cousin, who called police and said she could see a gun pointed at the woman’s head in the video.

Police said they went to the man’s apartment in west Houston and could hear a woman screaming inside when they arrived. Officers kicked down the door and the man began shooting at them, police said. Officers took cover and saw the man shoot the woman, police said. As officers were trying to get to the woman, the man pulled out a knife and came at them, police said. Officers fired several times, killing the man, police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, police said.

No officers were injured.

The identity of the man was not immediately released.

