Armed group of men rob Museum District pawn shop, police say

HOUSTON - Houston police are asking for the public's help identifying six men who robbed a Museum District pawn shop at gunpoint earlier this month.

Police said the men entered the Cash America Pawn at 4521 Almeda Road on Dec. 5 around 7 p.m.

Two men, armed with rifles, forced employees to the ground while the other men, some armed with hammers, began to break glass cases and take jewelry.

Police said the men appeared to be wearing heavy-duty gloves in order to avoid being cut while pulling things out of the broken cases.

Police said the men got away with several pieces of jewelry and a large sum of money. They left the scene in a black Cadillac SUV with a paper license plate.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the men in the case. Information can be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online by clicking here.

Here are descriptions of the men, according to Houston police:

Unknown race male, black clothing, red Nike shoes and handgun. Unknown race male, black clothing, white shoes and rifle. Unknown race male, black clothing, yellow gloves and black Nike shoes. Unknown race male, black clothing, dark shoes and hammer. Unknown race male, black clothing and carried a white bag. Unknown race male, black clothing, black shoes and was the look-out at the door.

