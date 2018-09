HOUSTON - An apparent gas leak caused a fire Saturday afternoon near the Museum District.

The fire was reported around 4 p.m. on Ruth and Austin streets.

Centerpoint Energy is trying to find the cutoff valve to help firefighters extinguish the fire. The fire caused a power outage in the area.

An apparent gas leak that caught fire during heavy rain. This is near Austin and Ruth @kprc pic.twitter.com/Vq9aC4ahAP — KPRC2 Sally Mamdooh (@KPRC2Sally) September 22, 2018

It is unknown what caused the gas leak.

No injuries or damages to any homes near the area have been reported.

