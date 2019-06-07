Apink to kick off 2019 Anime Matsuri Convention in Houston

HOUSTON - One of the largest events in North America is coming back to Houston this weekend, bringing an enormous fanbase with it.
What is it?
Anime Matsuri, an annual anime and Japanese culture convention, highlights cosplay, music, fashion, anime, art and collectibles for its fanbase, according to its site.
The annual event is held in Houston and draws attendees from 22 different countries.
Who is headlining it?
Headlining this year's event is Apink Live -- an all-girl Kpop group that has a large following in Korea, according to its site.
When is it happening?
The convention runs from June 13, opening its doors at 12 p.m., to June 16 at 4 p.m.
To buy tickets for the event, click here
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.