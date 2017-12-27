Anti-Defamation League joins Houston groups in condemning imam's sermon

HOUSTON - The Anti-Defamation League has joined several Houston groups in condemning a Houston imam’s Dec. 8 sermon that called for the killing of Jews.

The Islamic Society of Greater Houston and 13 members of Houston’s Muslim community have also spoken out about the sermon by Imam Rae Saleh Al-Rousan, of Tajweed Institute.

The video, which was posted on YouTube, has been removed, but is still circulating on social media.

The imam has since released this statement:

Regarding my sermon on Dec. 8th, 2017 it must be understood that I unequivocally affirm and uphold the dignity, sanctity and value of all human life, including – of course – people of the Jewish faith.

I must also state in no uncertain terms that I am absolutely and completely opposed to and disgusted by all forms of terrorism, all terrorists, and I oppose anyone who would commit, call for, or threaten violence against civilians.

This is why as a person of faith and a religious leader, that I am mortified that an impassioned sermon I gave in light of President Trump’s Jerusalem declaration is being seen as a call for the very things I despise.

Toward repairing the damage from this, I hope to establish new and meaningful relationships with my neighbors in the Jewish community. I want to hear their concerns, learn from them and bring our communities closer together. I hope to work with them to alleviate any fears and to combat hatred in all forms, most especially anti-Semitism and anti-Muslim bigotry.

I believe that hatred can only thrive in climates of fear, anger and ignorance. Because of this, I welcome the opportunity to meet with Jewish leaders and other community leaders in the near future.

Most Sincerely,

Imam Raed Saleh Al-Rousan of the Tajweed Institute

The ADL expressed doubt in their statement about Al-Rousan. The ADL said that while there have been efforts to correct the situation and ongoing labors to stand in solidarity with the Jewish community, the statement from the imam indicates that “he doesn’t fully understand the ramifications of his sermon.”

The ADL wrote, “Although he says he opposes anyone who could ‘commit, call for, or threaten violence against civilians,’ and that he’s ‘mortified’ that his sermon is ‘being seen as a call for the very things I despise,’ video of the sermon unmistakably shows him citing an apocalyptic Hadith which declares ‘Judgment Day will not come until the Muslims fight the Jews. The Muslims will kill the Jews…"

The ADL statement continues, “We would like to see Imam Al-Rousan unequivocally apologize to the Jewish community for his highly inflammatory sermon and through future actions, demonstrate he is committed to understanding why the sermon was an incitement to violence. Clearly other members of Houston’s Muslim community understand this kind of rhetoric has no place in Houston nor in any house of worship. We would hope the Imam could show Jews, Muslims, and all members of our community that he is committed to moving forward in the spirit of reconciliation, cooperation, and understanding.

“ADL maintains a productive, ongoing relationship with many members of Houston’s Muslim community through which civil dialogue is able to strengthen Muslim-Jewish relations. We would hope that Imam Al-Rousan could eventually engage in such dialogue and would commit to doing so before making dangerous pronouncements like he did on December 8. We also would like him to commit to never using this kind of hateful rhetoric again and to undergo sensitivity training on the harmful use of religious language to promote violence.”

The full statement from leaders of the Houston Muslim community:

This past Sunday, several leaders from the Houston Muslim community were informed about a sermon delivered by Imam Raed of Tajweed Institute, which was deeply problematic and does not represent the views or sentiments of the Houston Muslim community.

As a diverse community, we continue to stand together with all of you in rejecting any direct or perceived calls to violence whether it be against Jews, Muslims, Christians, or any other group. Our community leaders continue to work with Interfaith Ministries and other organizations to create new partnerships and opportunities for dialogue.

Senior Muslim leaders have been in direct contact with Imam Raed to discuss his sermon, and he has expressed profound regret and willingness to work with Jewish and interfaith leaders to try and correct the situation. He is aware that his words have caused serious harm to the feelings of many in our city.

We understand that words can create fear and tension and even cause some amongst your congregation to ask the question - are Muslims really our partners, or are they not? There should be no doubt - we stand with the Jewish community to combat anti-Semitism, and we remain confident that the Jewish community stands with us to combat Islamophobia and hate in all forms.

We are and will continue to be, partners in dialogue and understanding, despite fringe statements from any side. Hate can never win. Blessings to all as we wrap up the year, and prayers for stronger ties and friendship in 2018.

With Respect,

Imam Waleed Basyouni, Imam of Clear Lake Islamic Center

Imam Salah Alsawy, Imam of Mishkah Center

Imam Abdullah Daniel Hernandez, Imam of Pearland Islamic Center

Imam Wazir Ali, Imam of Masjid WD Mohammed

Imam Tauqer Shah, Imam of Maryam Islamic Center

Imam M. Ahmed Khan, Imam of the Islamic Center of Baytown

Imam Hamza Ghia, Imam of Masjid Hamza

Fayez Ghwari, Islamic Society of Greater Houston

Yusuf Shere, Board Member of the Council on American-Islamic Relations – Houston

Mujahid Fletcher, President of IslamInSpanish Centro Islamico

Basim Hameed, President of Shadow Creek Muslim Community Center

Faizan Majid, Director of Houston Leadership Academy

Shariq Ghani, Minaret Foundation

