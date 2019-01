PEARLAND, Texas - A piece of history is coming down in the city of Pearland.

A landmark that represented Pearland's agricultural past is being torn down.

Sky 2 flew over the rice silos on Rice Drier Road as crews began tearing down the structure on Tuesday.

According to one developer's website, the land will now become an industrial and commercial park.

