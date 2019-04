Animal waste has spilled across the freeway in Sugar Land.

Several northbound main lanes of 59 at Williams Trace after a truck lost its load around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

TXDOT crews are working to clean up the mess, but the road is not expected to reopen for at least another half hour, according to officials.

Drivers can expect an extended delay and should avoid the area.

Travis Koryciak Animal waste on the freeway, spotted by a KPRC2 viewer.

