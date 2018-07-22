'Angel' joins Khambrel for Sunday morning weather segment on set

HOUSTON - 'Angel', a poodle mix, got a little curious and joined Khambrel Marshall, KPRC weatherman, for his weather segment Sunday morning.

Rachel McAlister, the volunteer was sitting near the weather set, preparing for her next segment with Angel when she set him down to adjust her microphone.

The next thing Marshall knew, Angel had wandered over to say hi and give his two cents about his Houston heat wave!

The one-year-old male pup is available for adoption at the Houston Humane Society in Houston.

WATCH: Khambrel Marshall and Angel the dog

