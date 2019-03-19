An unparalleled week of carnage and death on roadways in Houston and Harris County

HOUSTON - Since last Wednesday, a total of 19 people have lost their lives in deadly accidents, involving wrong-way drivers smashing head-on into drivers traveling the right way, drunken and impaired drivers crashing into perfectly innocent people and illegal street racers causing mayhem on peaceful streets.

“We have just gotten done with one of the worst weeks in the history of our roadways,” said Shawn Teare, with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

In Harris County, a total of five people were killed in two different wrong-way, deadly crashes, one of which occurred on Highway 249 and the other on Highway 225.

In both cases, alcohol is being blamed for the tragic loss of life.

“The carnage that we’ve experienced this week is unspeakable. That number is just too high. Nineteen people killed -- that is totally unacceptable in any city,” said Assistant Police Chief Henry Gaw, of the Houston Police Department.

