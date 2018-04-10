'Alice in Wonderland' tea party sculpture installed at Evelyn's Park in Bellaire

BELLAIRE, Texas - A sculpture depicting the tea party scene from the beloved Lewis Carroll book “Alice in Wonderland” was installed Monday in Evelyn’s Park in Bellaire.

Houston artist Bridgette Mongeon created the commissioned statue for the park. The sculpture honors Evelyn Rubenstein, the mother of the Jerry and Maury Rubenstein. The Rubensteins purchased the land in 2009 for the park.

The picnic table sculpture will officially debut on April 21, the one-year anniversary of the park.

The sculpture consists of a 10-foot table with The Dormouse configured within a teapot in similar fashion to the description in “Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.”

Three benches offer seating for guests, one of which possesses a built-in chessboard. A 9-foot-tall Mad Hatter flanks the 24-foot-long sculpture on the left. He pushes out of his chair, which is complete with arms in the shape of a lion and unicorn, respectively, and feet of the chair outfitted in the shape of flamingos. The seat is unbalanced and topples over as the Hatter is positioned in a standing posture, gesturing to the end of the table and pouring tea. The March Hare sits on a stump at the center of the table, talking to the guests to his right while dipping a watch into his tea. Alice looks on from a large overstuffed chair containing the Cheshire Cat. The covered (and coveted) seat next to Alice boasts plenty of room.

“I created this sculpture in such a way that each character is interacting with an empty place,” Mongeon said. “The sculpture will seat six to eight additional guests, allowing families to bring

a picnic and join the tea party. The monumental figures of Alice, the March Hare, Cheshire Cat, Dormouse and Mad Hatter are waiting for families to enhance the iconic scenery.”



