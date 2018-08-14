Ali Irsan sentenced to death for 2012 honor killings

Ali Irsan is seen in court on July 26, 2018.

HOUSTON - Ali Irsan was sentenced to death Tuesday for two honor killings that happened six years ago.

The jury took about nine hours spread across two days to reach the decision.

Irsan was convicted last month of capital murder in the 2012 killings of his son-in-law, Coty Beavers, and Gelareh Bagherzadeh, his daughter’s best friend.

Irsan’s wife, who is also charged in the killings, has testified that her husband planned to kill three others -- Beavers' mother, twin brother and his daughter, Nesreem -- before his arrest.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.