Aldine ISD police officer accused of hitting woman with patrol car, leaving scene

HOUSTON - An Aldine Independent School District police officer is accused of hitting a woman with his patrol car and leaving the scene over the weekend.

Omario Gatheright is charged with failure to stop and render aid.

Authorities said a woman crossing the street in the 13400 block of Topeka Sunday night was hit by an off-duty Gatheright in a marked AISD patrol car.

According to authorities, Gatheright told the woman he'd be right back and returned about an hour later in a different vehicle with his girlfriend.

Authorities said the girlfriend tried to claim she was the driver involved the accident, but investigators confronted him with witness statements and evidence. Gatheright then confessed, according to officials.

The patrol car was found at the girlfriend's apartment, authorities said.

In surveillance video obtained by KPRC2, the woman, carrying grocery bags, can be seen walking out of a parking lot and crossing the street at the same time as Gatheright is pulling out of a parking lot directly across from her. He turns onto the street, then hits the woman, who is pushed several feet on the hood of the car, then slides onto the pavement when Gatheright hits the brakes.

The woman is seen lying in the street as Gatheright backs up, pulls around her and drives off.

The woman was treated at the hospital and released.

Gatheright was placed on administrative leave. He's been employed with Aldine ISD for three years.

The district sent a statement to KPRC2 that read, "Aldine ISD was made aware that an employee has been arrested in connection with an automobile accident that occurred while he was off-duty on Sunday night. The AISD police officer has been removed from duty and placed on administrative leave while an investigation is underway."

