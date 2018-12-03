Air Force One arrives in Houston to transport former President George H.W. Bush's casket to D.C.

HOUSTON - President Donald Trump sent Air Force One to Houston to transport former President George H.W. Bush's casket to Washington, D.C.

The plane arrived at Ellington Airport on Sunday afternoon.

Officials held what appeared to be a dry run in preparation for moving Bush's casket to D.C.

According to Jim McGrath, a spokesperson for the Bush family, Air Force One will be called "Special Air Mission 41" Monday and Wednesday while carrying the casket.

Bush's body will lay in state at the Capitol Rotunda after an arrival ceremony Monday.

The public is invited and can pay their respects from Monday evening through Wednesday morning.

The casket will return to Houston on Wednesday afternoon.

A public viewing will be held from Wednesday evening until 6 a.m. Thursday.

The White House said President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump plan to attend the funeral service Thursday in Houston.

Air Force One has arrived in Houston for what will technically be called "Special Air Mission 41" tomorrow and Wednesday. A beautiful day In Texas -- "ceiling and visibility unlimited," Mr. President. #Remembering41 #CAVU pic.twitter.com/F1xWzDxd04 — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 2, 2018

