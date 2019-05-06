After $63M renovation, Kingwood High School suffers floodwater damage again

HOUSTON - On Monday, the superintendent of Humble Independent School District said that damage from a fierce but short-lived storm Friday was relatively minimal but will prompt a review of what the district can do to keep the school from flooding.

The school was devastated by Hurricane Harvey in 2017 after suffering from flood damage.

A recently completed $63 million renovation at Kingwood High School did not include the elevation of any school buildings. Due to Friday's storm, a few inches of water seeped into the school's weight room, a hallway, and a classroom.

The classroom will need new carpet, school officials said.

"The storm drains were overwhelmed, as they were in other areas of Kingwood," said Dr. Elizabeth Fagen, Humble ISD superintendent.

Fagen said classes resumed on Monday, while those areas are drying out.

The water infiltration raised questions Monday about the rehabilitation of Kingwood High School and whether it was enough to keep water out of the school.

"Of course, we are going to look at all of our storm relief and maximize opportunities to keep water out, away from the school," Fagen said.

