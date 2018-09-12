Abandoned infant found in north Harris County woods, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An infant was found in the woods Wednesday near the intersection of FM 1960 and Kuykendahl Road, Harris County authorities said.

The newborn girl was found around 1:45 p.m., according to authorities. The girl was found in a wooded area about 10 feet from the road with its umbilical cord still attached, according to authorities.

The child was taken to Texas Children’s Hospital in The Woodlands in stable condition, officials said.

It is not clear if the infant's parents have been located.

